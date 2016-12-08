版本:
BRIEF-Medifast announces 28 pct increase in qrtrly dividend

Dec 8 Medifast Inc :

* Medifast Inc - board declared a $0.32 quarterly cash dividend to stockholders, reflecting $0.07 or 28 pct increase over previous quarter's cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

