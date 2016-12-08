版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Gtt Communications Inc priced private offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

Dec 8 Gtt Communications Inc :

* Gtt Communications Inc - priced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024-sec filing

* Gtt Communications Inc - notes priced with a coupon of 7.875 pct and at an issue price of 100 pct of their face amount Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gh8PXr] Further company coverage:

