2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Bunge has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share

Dec 8 Bunge Ltd :

* Bunge Ltd - has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

