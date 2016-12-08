版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Medifast reports 28 percent increase in quarterly dividend

Dec 8 Medifast Inc :

* Medifast Inc - has declared a $0.32 quarterly cash

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

