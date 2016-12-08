版本:
BRIEF-Intersil Corporation stockholders approve merger proposal

Dec 8 Renesas Electronics Corp :

* Intersil Corporation stockholders approve merger proposal

* Intersil Corp says merger agreement with Renesas Electronics Corporation is expected to close during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

