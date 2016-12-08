版本:
BRIEF-AirIQ announces change in officers

Dec 8 AirIQ Inc

* Departure of Douglas Ritchie as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of company

* Michael Robb, company's Chief Executive Officer and a director, shall perform duties of Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

