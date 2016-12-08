BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Inc entered into a credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Consolidated Edison Company Of New York Inc :
* Consolidated Edison Inc - companies and lenders or additional lenders may increase by up to $500 million amount of loans available under credit agreement
* Consolidated Edison Inc - on December 7, 2016 co entered into a credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016- SEC filing
* Consolidated Edison Inc - companies intend to use credit agreement to support their commercial paper programs Source text bit.ly/2ghgmFG Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.