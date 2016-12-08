BRIEF-Hurco says as of Dec 6, co and JPMorgan Chase Bank entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement

Dec 8 Hurco Companies Inc

* Says as of Dec 6, co and JPMorgan Chase Bank entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement

* Says fourth amendment amends credit agreement, dated Dec 7, 2012 increased unsecured revolving credit facility from $12.5 million to $15.0 million

* Says fourth ammendment extended scheduled maturity date under U.S. credit agreement from Dec 7, 2016 to Dec 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2h2ccAn) Further company coverage: