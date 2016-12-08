版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Inscape announces new business unit structure

Dec 8 Inscape Corp

* Inscape announces new business unit structure

* Inscape Corp - Board has created two operating business units

* Brian Mirsky, board vice chair, has assumed additional role of CEO, Inscape Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

