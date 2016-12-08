版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T said Ralph De La Vega announced his intention to retire as Vice Chairman

Dec 8 AT&T Inc

* On December 8, 2016, Ralph De La Vega announced his intention to retire as vice chairman of AT&T, effective as of December 31, 2016

* Thaddeus Arroyo will be appointed as CEO of business solutions and international, AT&T Inc., effective as of January 1, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2hl5NRI] Further company coverage:

