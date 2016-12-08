版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft says completed acquisition of LinkedIn Corp

Dec 8 Microsoft Corp

* Says on Dec 8, 2016, company completed its previously announced acquisition of LinkedIn Corporation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2h28KWm) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐