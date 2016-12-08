BRIEF-Post Holdings settles egg antitrust class action claims

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Post Holdings Inc :
* Post Holdings Inc - Michael foods will settle all class claims with a $75 million payment.
* Litigation pertains to a timeframe that predates post's acquisition of michael foods, which was completed in June 2014
* Post Holdings - settlement does not affect action filed on behalf of indirect purchasers of shell eggs,dismissed claims by direct purchasers of egg products
* Post Holdings settles egg antitrust class action claims
* Post Holdings Inc says has reached an agreement to settle all class claims against michael foods inc
* Says co expects to record a pre-tax charge in q1 of its fiscal year 2017 for settlement of this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.