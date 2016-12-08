版本:
BRIEF-Post Holdings settles egg antitrust class action claims

Dec 8 Post Holdings Inc :

* Post Holdings Inc - Michael foods will settle all class claims with a $75 million payment.

* Litigation pertains to a timeframe that predates post's acquisition of michael foods, which was completed in June 2014

* Post Holdings - settlement does not affect action filed on behalf of indirect purchasers of shell eggs,dismissed claims by direct purchasers of egg products

* Post Holdings Inc says has reached an agreement to settle all class claims against michael foods inc

* Says co expects to record a pre-tax charge in q1 of its fiscal year 2017 for settlement of this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

