BRIEF-S.Africa's Sibanye to buy Stillwater Mining for $2.2 bln

Dec 9 Sibanye Gold Limited
* Proposed acquisition of stillwater Mining Company:
creating a premier, global precious metals miner
* Has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common stock of
Stillwater Mining for $18.00 per share in cash, or $2.2 billion
in aggregate
* Consideration represents a premium of 23 pct to
Stillwater's prior day closing share price
* Post-closing of transaction, Sibanye expects to raise in
capital markets new debt and at least $750 million in equity
through a rights issue
* Sibanye's two largest investors, which in aggregate
represent 29 pct of Sibanye's issued share capital, have
confirmed their support of deal
* Board of directors of Stillwater has recommended that
stockholders of Stillwater vote in favour of transaction
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Sibanye is targeting a net debt-to-2017 EBITDA ratio of no
greater than 1.5x by end of fiscal year 2017
* Has obtained a $2.7 bln bridge loan commitment from Citi
and HSBC to fund transaction consideration and repay
stillwater's convertible debentures
* Board of directors of Stillwater has unanimously
determined and resolved that transaction is advisable, fair to
and in best interests of co and stockholders
