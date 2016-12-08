版本:
BRIEF-Valeant announces phase 3 results for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

Dec 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces phase 3 results for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

* Within phase 3 study of 215 adult subjects with moderate to severe psoriasis, IDP-118 showed statistical significance to vehicle

* Expects to have data from a second confirmatory pivotal phase 3 study in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

