BRIEF-Cluny Capital Corp announces termination of letter of intent with Sandbox Global Limited

Dec 8 Cluny Capital Corp

* Cluny capital corp. Announces termination of letter of intent with sandbox global limited

* Cluny capital - on sept. 26 loi entered into on june 20 with sandbox global ltd with respect to business combination terminated according to its terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

