版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 02:22 BJT

BRIEF-Esrey signs non-binding Letter of Intent with Enablence Technologies

Dec 8 Esrey Energy Ltd :

* Announces signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Enablence Technologies Inc.

* Upon completion of business combination, shareholders of Esrey are expected to own approximately 13.6% of pro forma company

* Says Esrey shareholders will receive approximately 2 shares of Enablence for each share of Esrey owned

* Says upon completion of business combination, shareholders of Esrey are expected to own approximately 13.6% of pro forma company

* As per terms of LOI, completion of business combination is conditional upon Enablence raising minimum $4 million by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐