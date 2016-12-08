BRIEF-Esrey signs non-binding Letter of Intent with Enablence Technologies

Dec 8 Esrey Energy Ltd :

* Announces signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Enablence Technologies Inc.

* Upon completion of business combination, shareholders of Esrey are expected to own approximately 13.6% of pro forma company

* Says Esrey shareholders will receive approximately 2 shares of Enablence for each share of Esrey owned

* As per terms of LOI, completion of business combination is conditional upon Enablence raising minimum $4 million by way of private placement