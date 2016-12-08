版本:
BRIEF-Southern Co enters into agreement to issue, sell $550 mln of its Series 2016b Junior Subordinated notes

Dec 8 Southern Co :

* Underwriting agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

* Agreement for issue, sale of $550 million of its series 2016b Junior Subordinated notes due March 15, 2057 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gGkB9T) Further company coverage:

