公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc hires Morgan Stanley & Bank Of America to field takeover offers- CNBC, citing DJ

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Time Inc hires Morgan Stanley & Bank Of America to field takeover offers- CNBC, citing DJ

