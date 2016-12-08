版本:
BRIEF-J & J Snack Foods announces increase in quarterly cash dividend

Dec 8 J & J Snack Foods Corp

* J & J Snack Foods Corp. announces increase in quarterly cash dividend

* J & J Snack Foods Corp - Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.42 per share

* J & J Snack Foods Corp - Cash dividend of $.42 per share represents an increase of 7.7% from previous quarterly dividend rate of $.39 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

