BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Q4 same store sales decreased 1.2 pct

Dec 8 Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Good Times Restaurants reports Q4 and fiscal year end results

* Total revenues increased 40 pct to $17.2 million for quarter

* Same store sales for company-owned Good Times Restaurants decreased 1.2 pct for quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - sees FY 2017 the opening of 9 to 11 new bad daddy's restaurants and 1 new good times restaurant

* Sees 2017 total revenues of about $80 million to $82 million with a year-end revenue run rate of about $94 million to $98 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $14.7 million including about $2.0 million related to fiscal 2018 development