BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Q4 same store sales decreased 1.2 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Good Times Restaurants reports Q4 and fiscal year end results
* Total revenues increased 40 pct to $17.2 million for quarter
* Same store sales for company-owned Good Times Restaurants decreased 1.2 pct for quarter
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - sees FY 2017 the opening of 9 to 11 new bad daddy's restaurants and 1 new good times restaurant
* Sees 2017 total revenues of about $80 million to $82 million with a year-end revenue run rate of about $94 million to $98 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $14.7 million including about $2.0 million related to fiscal 2018 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.