公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Galapagos reports first dosing of a patient in selection phase 2b/3 study with filgotinib in ulcerative colitis

Dec 8 Galapagos Nv :

* Reports first dosing of a patient in selection phase 2b/3 study with filgotinib in ulcerative colitis

* Says start of selection study triggers a $10 million milestone payment from Gilead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

