版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics files for resale of up to 15.5 mln of co's ordinary shares by selling stockholders

Dec 8 Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Rosetta Genomics Ltd files for resale, from time to time, of up to 15.5 million of co's ordinary shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gptA1c] Further company coverage:

