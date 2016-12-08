版本:
2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide increases its quarterly cash dividend

Dec 8 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc :

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide increases its quarterly cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

