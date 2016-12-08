版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment board of directors declares a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share

Dec 8 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐