BRIEF-United Airlines' revenue passenger miles increased 1.7 percent as of Nov. 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Airlines says UAL's Nov. 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 1.7 percent
* United Airlines says expects Q4 2016 casm excluding fuel, profit sharing and third-party expenses to increase 4.0 to 4.5 percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* United Airlines says expects fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 3.0 to 4.0 percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* United Airlines - company now expects fourth-quarter 2016 pre-tax margin to be between 7.5 and 8.5 percent
* United Airlines says Nov. 2016 consolidated load factor increased 0.1 points compared to november 2015.
* United Airlines - newly ratified ual technicians contract expected to increase Q4 consol CASM excluding fuel,profit sharing,3rd-party expenses by about 0.5 points
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.