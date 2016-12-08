版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Mid-America Apartment to increase common dividend by 6 pct

Dec 8 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA announces 6 pct increase in common dividend

* Dividend increase will raise annualized dividend payout to $3.48 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

