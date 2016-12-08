版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred apartment communities to purchase class A office building in Atlanta, Georgia

Dec 8 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred apartment communities - to purchase class a office building in atlanta, georgia for aggregate gross purchase price of $210.1 million Source text bit.ly/2ghafBd Further company coverage:

