BRIEF-Ecolab increases cash dividend by 6 percent

Dec 8 Ecolab Inc :

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent to $0.37per share

* Ecolab increases cash dividend 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

