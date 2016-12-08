版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Douglas Emmett increases quarterly cash dividend

Dec 8 Douglas Emmett Inc :

* Douglas Emmett increases quarterly cash dividend

* Douglas Emmett Inc says has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐