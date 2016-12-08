BRIEF-Support.Com adopted a cost reduction plan intended to reduce cash burn

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Support.Com Inc :
* On December 6, 2016, Support.Com, Inc. Adopted a cost reduction plan intended to reduce cash burn
* Plan involves reduction in total company headcount by 43. Full impact of actions to be reflected in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing
* Support.Com Inc - record a pre-tax expense reduction charge totaling about $706,000, comprised of workforce severance and related termination expenses
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.