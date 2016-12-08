BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics says sent a letter to Durect pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Pain Therapeutics Inc :
* Pain Therapeutics Inc says on Dec 5, co sent a letter to Durect Corp pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002
* Pain Therapeutics - letter provided durect with formal written notice that co is removing opioid drugs hydromorphone and oxymorphone as licensed products under DLA
* Says for avoidance of doubt, all terms and conditions of DLA remain in full force and effect with respect to remoxy
* Pain Therapeutics - letter does not alter terms of DLA regarding remaining licensed product, remoxy er (oxycodone capsules CII), or otherwise amend DLA Source text - bit.ly/2gpyw6m Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.