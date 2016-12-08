版本:
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.1 mln vs. $7.1 mln in FY 2015

Dec 8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* CEO Stefano Pessina's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.1 million versus $7.1 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO George Fairweather's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $3 million in FY 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2h8x3jf] Further company coverage:

