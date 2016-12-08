BRIEF-Whitestone REIT Completes Disposition of Non-Core Assets, Advancing the Transformation of Whitestone into a Pure-Play, Community Centered Retail REIT

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Whitestone REIT
* Whitestone REIT completes disposition of non-core assets, advancing the transformation of Whitestone into a pure-play, Community Centered Retail REIT
* Whitestone REIT - Transaction is structured as a tax-efficient exchange, allowing deferral of capital gains
* Whitestone REIT-To receive partnership units of Pillarstone Capital REIT valued at about $18.1 million and Pillarstone OP will assume about $65.9 million of debt
* Pillarstone Capital REIT acquiring 14 non-core properties for a total transaction value of approximately $84.0 million
* Whitestone REIT says transaction is expected to be net income per share and funds from operations per share neutral in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.