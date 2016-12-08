版本:
2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-TE Connectivity's board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $1.60 per share

Dec 8 Te Connectivity Ltd :

* TE Connectivity Ltd says approved a recommendation to increase company's quarterly dividend from $0.37 to $0.40 per share

* TE Connectivity's board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $1.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

