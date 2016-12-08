版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Cullen/Frost bankers files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed

Dec 8 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc :

* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gg60ke Further company coverage:

