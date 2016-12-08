BRIEF-Vector Group says company and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Vector Group Ltd :
* Vector Group Ltd - expects to incur an after-tax charge of about $11 million in Q4 of 2016 related to settlement agreement-sec filing
* Says upon dismissal of settled cases, company and liggett will be defendants in approximately 125 state court Engle cases
* Vector Group Ltd says on Dec. 7 co and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida
* Vector Group - pursuant to terms of agreement, Liggett will pay a total of $17.65 million including a $14 million lump sum payment paid on December 7, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2hqgyOX Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.