BRIEF-Vector Group says company and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida

Dec 8 Vector Group Ltd :

* Vector Group Ltd - expects to incur an after-tax charge of about $11 million in Q4 of 2016 related to settlement agreement-sec filing

* Says upon dismissal of settled cases, company and liggett will be defendants in approximately 125 state court Engle cases

* Vector Group Ltd says on Dec. 7 co and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida

* Vector Group - pursuant to terms of agreement, Liggett will pay a total of $17.65 million including a $14 million lump sum payment paid on December 7, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2hqgyOX Further company coverage: