BRIEF-Humana writes off risk corridor receivables

Dec 8 Humana Inc

* Core business operations continue to perform as previously expected

* Risk corridor receivables outstanding no longer deemed collectible given recent court ruling

* Write-Off of receivables will have no impact on company's expected performance for year ending December 31, 2017

* Humana writes off risk corridor receivables

* Updated 2016 EPS projections of approximately $6.09 GAAP and approximately $9.50 adjusted

* Anticipates collection of approximately $8 million in risk corridor receivables outstanding as of September 30, 2016

* Company expects to exclude impact of risk corridor receivables write-off from its adjusted EPS for 4Q16 and FY16

* FY2016 earnings per share view $9.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S