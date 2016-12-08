BRIEF-Humana writes off risk corridor receivables

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Humana Inc
* Core business operations continue to perform as previously expected
* Risk corridor receivables outstanding no longer deemed collectible given recent court ruling
* Write-Off of receivables will have no impact on company's expected performance for year ending December 31, 2017
* Humana writes off risk corridor receivables
* Updated 2016 EPS projections of approximately $6.09 GAAP and approximately $9.50 adjusted
* Anticipates collection of approximately $8 million in risk corridor receivables outstanding as of September 30, 2016
* Company expects to exclude impact of risk corridor receivables write-off from its adjusted EPS for 4Q16 and FY16
* FY2016 earnings per share view $9.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.