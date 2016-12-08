版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines load factor for November 2016 was 81.3 pct

Dec 8 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Spirit airlines inc says nov. 2016 revenue passenger miles 1.77 billion, up 15.5 %

* November available seat miles 2.18 billion, up 16.4 %

* Load factor for november 2016 was 81.3 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to November 2015 Source text bit.ly/2gH0N6g Further company coverage:

