BRIEF-Addus HomeCare says files for stock shelf of upto $150 mln

Dec 8 Addus HomeCare Corp

* Addus HomeCare Corp files for stock shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing

* Addus HomeCare Corp says in addition, selling stockholders may sell up to 4.1 million shares of common stock of the company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2h23YZd) Further company coverage:

