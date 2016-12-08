版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Medpace says entered into a new credit agreement

Dec 8 Medpace Holdings Inc

* Says entered into a new credit agreement that provides for senior secured term loan facility of $165.0 million and a revolving credit facility of $150.0 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2h28gQe) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐