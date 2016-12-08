版本:
BRIEF-Tinder announced launch of Swipe Ventures

Dec 8 Match Group Inc :

* Tinder - Sean Rad will become chairman of tinder and swipe ventures, and greg blatt, current chairman of tinder, will assume role of tinder CEO

* Tinder - announced launch of swipe ventures, a new vehicle led by sean rad, tinder's co-founder and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

