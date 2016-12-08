版本:
BRIEF-Elliott Associates & affiliates say they own about 11.1 pct stake in Arconic

Dec 8 Arconic Inc :

* Elliott Associates and affiliates say they collectively own about 11.1 pct stake in Arconic Inc from previous stake of about 10 percent - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2ghnzFG] Further company coverage:

