2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Erickson commenced process to syndicate participation in DIP term loan facility

Dec 8 Erickson Inc :

* Erickson - commencement of process to syndicate participation in dip term loan facility by eligible holders of co's 8.25% senior promissory notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

