公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-Omnicom Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.55per share

Dec 8 Omnicom Group Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.55per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

