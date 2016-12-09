BRIEF-Conduent says enters credit agreement

Dec 9 Xerox Corp

* Conduent says agreement also provides for senior secured term loan 'b' facility of $750 million with a seven-year maturity

* Conduent - agreement permits co to incur incremental term loan borrowings, and/or increase commitments under credit facility for not more than $300 million

* Conduent says on Dec 7, co entered into a credit agreement among co, its units - sec filing

* Conduent- credit agreement provides senior secured credit facilities of term loan 'a' facility in amount of up to $700 million with a 5-year maturity

* Conduent- to use proceeds of borrowings under term loan facilities to purchase international subsidiaries from xerox, to pay a distribution to xerox

* Conduent- agreement also provides for senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million with a five-year maturity