BRIEF-Conduent says enters credit agreement

* Conduent says agreement also provides for senior secured
term loan 'b' facility of $750 million with a seven-year
maturity
* Conduent - agreement permits co to incur incremental term
loan borrowings, and/or increase commitments under credit
facility for not more than $300 million
* Conduent says on Dec 7, co entered into a credit agreement
among co, its units - sec filing
* Conduent- credit agreement provides senior secured credit
facilities of term loan 'a' facility in amount of up to $700
million with a 5-year maturity
* Conduent- to use proceeds of borrowings under term loan
facilities to purchase international subsidiaries from xerox, to
pay a distribution to xerox
* Conduent- agreement also provides for senior secured
revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of
$750 million with a five-year maturity
