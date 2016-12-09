版本:
BRIEF-Adient says will enter into quiet period on Dec. 15

Dec 9 Adient PLC :

* Will enter into a quiet period on December 15, 2016 ending with issuance of a normal quarterly earnings news release

* Primary spokespersons will not comment on any previously issued earnings guidance or material information for current quarter or year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

