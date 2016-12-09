版本:
2016年 12月 10日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Skyline Medical files for offering of up to 1.93 mln common shares

Dec 9 Skyline Medical Inc

* Files for offering of up to 1.93 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2glLkMA Further company coverage:

