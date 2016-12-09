版本:
BRIEF-Generac holdings-EVP, sales, Russell Minick reports open market sale of 8,300 shares

Dec 9 Generac Holdings Inc

* Generac holdings-EVP, sales, Russell Minick reports open market sale of 8,300 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.3/share on dec 6-filing Source text : bit.ly/2heYMiI Further company coverage:

