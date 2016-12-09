BRIEF-HB Fuller approves organizational restructuring plan

Dec 9 Hb Fuller Co :
* On December 7, 2016, co approved a restructuring plan
related to organizational changes and other actions
* HB Fuller Co says plan will be implemented beginning in Q1
of fiscal year 2017 and is currently expected to be completed by
mid-year of fiscal 2018
* Hb Fuller Co says approximately $15 million to $16 million
($12 million to $13 million after-tax) of costs are expected to
be cash costs
* Hb Fuller Co - expects to incur costs of approximately $17
million to $20 million as part of restructuring plan
* Hb Fuller - restructuring costs will be spread across next
several quarters as measures are implemented with majority of
costs occurring in fiscal 2017
