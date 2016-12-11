版本:
BRIEF-Hearmeout files for new U.S. patent application and secures deal with Ford

Dec 12 Hearmeout Ltd

* Has filed for a new US patent application

* Co has secured a distribution agreement with Ford motors to include hearmeout app within Ford's sync applink technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

